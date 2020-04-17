Dr. Agnes Kresch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kresch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Agnes Kresch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Agnes Kresch, MD
Dr. Agnes Kresch, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Sheboygan, WI. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital, Door County Medical Center, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Kresch works at
Dr. Kresch's Office Locations
HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital3100 Superior Ave Fl 1, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (920) 496-4700
Prevea St. Mary's Health Center1860 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 496-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellin Memorial Hospital
- Door County Medical Center
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
In 2016 I had a foot-ankle fusion surgery. Somehow I picked up MERSA and another infection. She properly diagnosed them and took corrective action immediately. She is the major reason why I still have a leg today with no lingering issues. She is very knowledgeable, thorough and personable and made sure that you understood what you were up against and what was needed to get you healed. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Agnes Kresch, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1871720995
Education & Certifications
- The George Washington University Hospital and Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Washington, D.C.
- The George Washington University Hospital Department Of Internal Medicine, Primary Care Track, Washington, D.C.
- University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
- Infectious Disease
