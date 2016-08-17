Overview of Dr. Agnes Schrader, MD

Dr. Agnes Schrader, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Mercy, Community Hospital Anderson, Henry Community Health, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital and Riverview Health.



Dr. Schrader works at Indiana Nephrology And Internal Medicine in Noblesville, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Proteinuria and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.