Dr. Agnes Solon, MD
Overview of Dr. Agnes Solon, MD
Dr. Agnes Solon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Alexandria, LA.
Dr. Solon's Office Locations
Freedman Clinic of Internal Medicine, LLP176 Versailles Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 445-9331
- 2 201 4th St Ste 2D, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 442-4200
Teamhealth211 4th St, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 767-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Solon took a good amount of time with me to explain things on my terms. She indicated why she was running certain tests and what she hoped it would show. She was quick to get me an appointment scheduled and test results were back quickly and her team responded quickly to phone calls. I highly recommend Dr. Solon. Her staff is also very knowledgeable and friendly.
About Dr. Agnes Solon, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solon has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Solon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.