Dr. Agnes Ubani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Vinnitsa National Pirogov Memorial Medical University and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Ubani works at Windsor Medical Clinic in Temple Terrace, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.