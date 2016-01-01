See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Agnieszka Bankowska-Brukasz, MD

Internal Medicine
Dr. Agnieszka Bankowska-Brukasz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE JULIANA MARCHLEWSKIEGO and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Dr. Bankowska-Brukasz works at Associates in Nephrology- AIN in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bankowska-Brukasz's Office Locations

    Union Health Service
    1634 W Polk St, Chicago, IL 60612 (312) 423-4200
    8:00am - 4:00pm

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center

Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Hernia
HIV Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Liver Function Test
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Prostate Cancer Screening
Pulmonary Function Test
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Thyroid Screening
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Wheezing
About Dr. Agnieszka Bankowska-Brukasz, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1891807483
Education & Certifications

  • ACADEMY OF MEDICINE JULIANA MARCHLEWSKIEGO
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Agnieszka Bankowska-Brukasz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bankowska-Brukasz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bankowska-Brukasz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bankowska-Brukasz works at Associates in Nephrology- AIN in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bankowska-Brukasz’s profile.

Dr. Bankowska-Brukasz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bankowska-Brukasz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bankowska-Brukasz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bankowska-Brukasz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

