Overview of Dr. Agnieszka Gliwa, MD

Dr. Agnieszka Gliwa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Jagiellonian University Medical College, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Gliwa works at ZALESKA VIOLETTA MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.