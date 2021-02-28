See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Agnieszka Gliwa, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.3 (21)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Agnieszka Gliwa, MD

Dr. Agnieszka Gliwa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Jagiellonian University Medical College, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.

Dr. Gliwa works at ZALESKA VIOLETTA MD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gliwa's Office Locations

    Violetta Zaleska M.d. PC
    134 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 (718) 349-6160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Hospital at Downstate

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 2
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 28, 2021
    She is the best doctor ever, she knows her work, and she is a life saver.
    — Feb 28, 2021
    About Dr. Agnieszka Gliwa, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Polish
    • 1487649919
    Education & Certifications

    • Nyu Hospitals Center
    • Jagiellonian University Medical College, Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Agnieszka Gliwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gliwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gliwa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gliwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gliwa works at ZALESKA VIOLETTA MD in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gliwa’s profile.

    Dr. Gliwa has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gliwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gliwa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gliwa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gliwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gliwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

