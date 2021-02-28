Dr. Agnieszka Gliwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gliwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Agnieszka Gliwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Agnieszka Gliwa, MD
Dr. Agnieszka Gliwa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Jagiellonian University Medical College, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Gliwa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gliwa's Office Locations
-
1
Violetta Zaleska M.d. PC134 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222 Directions (718) 349-6160
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gliwa?
She is the best doctor ever, she knows her work, and she is a life saver.
About Dr. Agnieszka Gliwa, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1487649919
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- Jagiellonian University Medical College, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gliwa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gliwa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gliwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gliwa works at
Dr. Gliwa has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gliwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gliwa speaks Polish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gliwa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gliwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gliwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gliwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.