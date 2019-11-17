Overview

Dr. Agnieszka Kitowicz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Kitowicz works at First Family Healthcare Associates P.A. in Garland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.