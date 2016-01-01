Dr. Zorniak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agnieszka Zorniak, MD
Overview of Dr. Agnieszka Zorniak, MD
Dr. Agnieszka Zorniak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Med University Of Gdansk.
Dr. Zorniak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zorniak's Office Locations
-
1
Agnes M. Zorniak, M.D.8308 Old Courthouse Rd Ste B, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (703) 556-4140
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zorniak?
About Dr. Agnieszka Zorniak, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1598971004
Education & Certifications
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Med University Of Gdansk
- Medical University of Gdansk
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zorniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zorniak works at
Dr. Zorniak speaks Polish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Zorniak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zorniak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zorniak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zorniak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.