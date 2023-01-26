Overview

Dr. Agostino Ingraldi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Women's And Children's Hospital.



Dr. Ingraldi works at Cardiovascular Institute Of The South in Lafayette, LA with other offices in Breaux Bridge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.