Super Profile

Dr. Agostino Visioni, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (22)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Agostino Visioni, MD

Dr. Agostino Visioni, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.

Dr. Visioni works at Mary Washington Medical Group - Neurosurgery in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Visioni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Club Staffing
    1001 Sam Perry Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 374-3200
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Rappahannock Trauma and Acute Care Surgeons
    1101 Sam Perry Blvd Ste 314, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 374-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mary Washington Hospital
  • Stafford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meningiomas
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Meningiomas
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 25, 2022
    Dr. Visioni went over my X-rays thoroughly and answered all my questions. He listened carefully to my condition description and asked appropriate clarifying questions. He explained the pros and cons of treatments and provided an honest opinion on the success of the procedures. I highly recommend him!!
    HCB — Oct 25, 2022
    About Dr. Agostino Visioni, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013031004
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Vermont-FAHC
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Vermont Department Of Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • John Hopkins University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Agostino Visioni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Visioni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Visioni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Visioni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Visioni works at Mary Washington Medical Group - Neurosurgery in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Visioni’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Visioni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Visioni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Visioni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Visioni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

