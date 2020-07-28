Dr. Lugo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agricel Lugo, MD
Overview of Dr. Agricel Lugo, MD
Dr. Agricel Lugo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl Pedro Henriquez Urena and is affiliated with Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, Sabine County Hospital, St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine, Tyler County Hospital and Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Lugo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lugo's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Arthritis and Respiratory Diseases3 Medical Center Blvd, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 634-0534
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
- Sabine County Hospital
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
- Tyler County Hospital
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lugo?
My daughter has used Dr. Lugo for the last three years, and we have been very pleased with her treatment. Her nurse is so sweet and takes time whether in person or on the phone to find out how everything is going. Dr. Lugo is very thorough and takes her time examining and explaining bloodwork every time. My daughter sees her every 3 months unless her numbers go up and the. It is every six weeks. Dr. Lugo has called us at home to check up on my daughter and still talks about the first time she saw my daughter and how much she has improved since then. She is a very caring and thoughtful doctor..
About Dr. Agricel Lugo, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1215027909
Education & Certifications
- U Natl Pedro Henriquez Urena
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lugo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lugo works at
Dr. Lugo has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lugo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lugo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lugo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lugo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lugo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.