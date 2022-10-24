Overview

Dr. Agustin Argenal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center, San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Argenal works at John Muir Physician Network in Concord, CA with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA and Brentwood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Supraventricular Tachycardia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.