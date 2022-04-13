Dr. Agustin Arrieta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arrieta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Agustin Arrieta, MD
Dr. Agustin Arrieta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Arrieta works at
South Florida ENT Associates8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 504E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-6200
Doral9915 NW 41st St Ste 220, Doral, FL 33178 Directions (305) 595-6200
Coral Gables6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 704, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 595-6200
West kendall15955 SW 96th St Ste 303, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 595-6200
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Dr. Arrieta is very professional, knowledgeable and courteous. I was having a horrible pain in my neck and headaches. After many tests and thanks God all with negative results but no final diagnosis, I made an appointment with Dr. Arrieta, after an intensive examination by him, he diagnosed that I have Temple Mandibular Disorder (TMD). Dr. Arrieta was the only doctor who knew what I was having and I was able to get proper treatment. Awesome doctor!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Florida State University
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Miami
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Arrieta works at
