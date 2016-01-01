Overview

Dr. Agustin Busta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Academic Program of Human Medicine, Mayor De San Marcos National University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Busta works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine at East 85th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.