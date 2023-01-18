Dr. Agustin Cornejo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornejo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Agustin Cornejo, MD
Overview of Dr. Agustin Cornejo, MD
Dr. Agustin Cornejo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with Duke University
Dr. Cornejo works at
Dr. Cornejo's Office Locations
Plastic and Reconstructive Institute of Texas540 Madison Oak Dr Ste 500, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 228-9605
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cornejo was professional and his care both pre-op and post were the best. His staff was amazing - they assisted with the whole process from the first appt to making sure I had all questions answered To every one of my calls or emails were being replied to. They even helped with after care and making sure I had everything I needed Can’t say enough of the staff care and Dr Cornejo I am definitely happy !
About Dr. Agustin Cornejo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1003094681
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Cornejo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cornejo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Cornejo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cornejo works at
Dr. Cornejo has seen patients for Bedsores and Skin Grafts, and more.
Dr. Cornejo speaks Spanish.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornejo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cornejo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cornejo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.