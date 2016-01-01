Overview of Dr. Agustin Escalante, MD

Dr. Agustin Escalante, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Escalante works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) and Lupus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.