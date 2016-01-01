Overview

Dr. Agustin Lara, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Lara works at Center For Family Health in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.