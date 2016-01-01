See All Pediatricians in Tampa, FL
Dr. Agustin Martin, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Agustin Martin, MD

Dr. Agustin Martin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from U de Santiago Compostela.

Dr. Martin works at All Kids Clinic in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Martin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    All Kids Clinic
    1922 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 849-5437

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Pediatric Overweight
Pediatric Obesity

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Agustin Martin, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Agustin Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

