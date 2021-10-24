Overview

Dr. Agustin Ramirez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They completed their residency with IU Health Methodist



Dr. Ramirez works at Community Medical Center in Jeffersonville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.