Dr. Agustin Ramos, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Agustin Ramos, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Universitat de Barcelona Facultat de Medicina and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Ramos works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Heart Surgery At Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL, Tavares, FL, Viera, FL and Port Orange, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric and Adult Congenital Cardiology at Orlando
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 442, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-3692
  2. 2
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Lake Mary
    755 Rinehart Rd Ste 100, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-2001
    Monday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Tavares Office
    1765 David Walker Dr, Tavares, FL 32778 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-2001
  4. 4
    Viera Office
    8061 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 103, Viera, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-2001
  5. 5
    Port Orange Office
    5535 S Williamson Blvd Ste 722, Port Orange, FL 32128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-2001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Agustin Ramos, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    • English, Catalan and French
    • 1144257254
    Education & Certifications

    • Childrens Hosp Med Ctr, Pediatric Cardiology Childrens Hosp Med Ctr, Pediatrics Albert Einstein Med Ctr, Pediatrics
    • Albert Einstein Med Center
    • Universitat de Barcelona Facultat de Medicina
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Agustin Ramos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramos accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ramos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramos works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Heart Surgery At Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL, Tavares, FL, Viera, FL and Port Orange, FL. View the full addresses on Dr. Ramos’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

