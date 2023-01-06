Dr. Ahad Mahootchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahootchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahad Mahootchi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ahad Mahootchi, MD
Dr. Ahad Mahootchi, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Zephyrhills.
Dr. Mahootchi works at
Dr. Mahootchi's Office Locations
The Eye Clinic of Florida6739 Gall Blvd, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 779-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been coming to The Eye Clinic of Florida for many years. In November/December of 2022, I had cataract surgery with Dr. Mahootchi. His attention to detail and expertise is amazing. He is very meticulous and explained everything in detail. It was an absolute pleasure getting the procedure completed by Dr. Mahootchi with very little discomfort. His entire staff, from the person at the front desk and through out his office and surgery center, were tremendous. Steve in the optical dept., and Dr. Wong, were amazing as I transitioned out of contacts and away from glasses. The best part, everyone made this journey pleasurable. I trust everyone at this office and have no interest in going anywhere else. Thank you.
About Dr. Ahad Mahootchi, MD
- Cataract Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French and Spanish
- 1043218118
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Ophthalmology
- Internal Medicine, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine Nashville, TN
- Vanderbilt University College Of Medicine
- Rhodes College
- Ophthalmology
