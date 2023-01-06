Overview of Dr. Ahad Mahootchi, MD

Dr. Ahad Mahootchi, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Zephyrhills.



Dr. Mahootchi works at The Eye Clinic of Florida in Zephyrhills, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Ocular Hypertension and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.