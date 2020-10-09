Dr. Ahdev Kuppusamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuppusamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahdev Kuppusamy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ahdev Kuppusamy, MD
Dr. Ahdev Kuppusamy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Kuppusamy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kuppusamy's Office Locations
-
1
The Pain Experts of Arizona3370 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 550-9393Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuppusamy?
Very helpful. I'm a long term patient of his. Staff is friendly helped me with some issues I had with my insurance too. While biased, I'm still trying to comprehend the technology behinds implants and what the practical risk are, but otherwise great specialist to have.
About Dr. Ahdev Kuppusamy, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982994745
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Morristown Memorial Hospital
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuppusamy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuppusamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuppusamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuppusamy works at
Dr. Kuppusamy has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuppusamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kuppusamy speaks Spanish.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuppusamy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuppusamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuppusamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuppusamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.