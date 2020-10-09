Overview of Dr. Ahdev Kuppusamy, MD

Dr. Ahdev Kuppusamy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Kuppusamy works at The Pain Experts of Arizona in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.