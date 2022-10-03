Dr. Ahed Hanna-Kastoun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna-Kastoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahed Hanna-Kastoun, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahed Hanna-Kastoun, MD
Dr. Ahed Hanna-Kastoun, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Hanna-Kastoun works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hanna-Kastoun's Office Locations
-
1
Neurological Associates of Burbank2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 326, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 566-9991
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanna-Kastoun?
Dr. Hanna and her staff were wonderful. They were polite, helpful, friendly and very professional. After being told by insurance that I had to wait 3 months to see a neurologist, Dr. Hanna was able to fit me into her schedule within 3 days for consult, 1 week later testing, 1 week later the correct diagnosis after being misdiagnosed by another doctor. I highly recommend Dr. Hanna and her staff to take very good care of your neurologic issues.
About Dr. Ahed Hanna-Kastoun, MD
- Neurology
- 2023 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1649488461
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- Washoe Medical Center
- St George's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanna-Kastoun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanna-Kastoun accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanna-Kastoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanna-Kastoun works at
Dr. Hanna-Kastoun has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanna-Kastoun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hanna-Kastoun speaks Arabic.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna-Kastoun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna-Kastoun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna-Kastoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna-Kastoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.