Dr. Ahed Hanna-Kastoun, MD

Neurology
3.1 (27)
Accepting new patients
2023 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ahed Hanna-Kastoun, MD

Dr. Ahed Hanna-Kastoun, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Hanna-Kastoun works at Neurological Associates of Burbank in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hanna-Kastoun's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Associates of Burbank
    2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 326, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 566-9991

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stroke Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Ahed Hanna-Kastoun, MD

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 2023 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1649488461
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
    Internship
    • Washoe Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • St George's University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahed Hanna-Kastoun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanna-Kastoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hanna-Kastoun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hanna-Kastoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hanna-Kastoun works at Neurological Associates of Burbank in Burbank, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hanna-Kastoun’s profile.

    Dr. Hanna-Kastoun has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanna-Kastoun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanna-Kastoun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanna-Kastoun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanna-Kastoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanna-Kastoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

