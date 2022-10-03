Overview of Dr. Ahed Hanna-Kastoun, MD

Dr. Ahed Hanna-Kastoun, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Hanna-Kastoun works at Neurological Associates of Burbank in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.