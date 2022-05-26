Dr. Ahed Makhoul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makhoul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahed Makhoul, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahed Makhoul, MD
Dr. Ahed Makhoul, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Makhoul works at
Dr. Makhoul's Office Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0203Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Makhoul?
This young doctor has all the qualities of the ideal physician. He is compassionate and smart. He explains everything clearly and patiently. He is the model of a gentleman scholar as physician.
About Dr. Ahed Makhoul, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1316301302
Education & Certifications
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makhoul has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makhoul accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makhoul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makhoul works at
Dr. Makhoul has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makhoul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makhoul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makhoul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.