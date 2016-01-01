Overview of Dr. Ahed Mansoura, MD

Dr. Ahed Mansoura, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Damascus Univ.



Dr. Mansoura works at Harbin Clinic, LLC in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Obesity and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.