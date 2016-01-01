See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Rome, GA
Dr. Ahed Mansoura, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.1 (11)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ahed Mansoura, MD

Dr. Ahed Mansoura, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Damascus Univ.

Dr. Mansoura works at Harbin Clinic, LLC in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Obesity and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mansoura's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harbin Clinic Urology
    1825 Martha Berry Blvd NW, Rome, GA 30165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (762) 235-2150

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypoglycemia
Obesity
Overweight
Hypoglycemia
Obesity
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypoglycemia
Obesity
  
Overweight
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hair Loss
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Testicular Dysfunction
Diabetes Counseling
Anemia
  
Arthritis
Asthma
  
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Dyslipidemia
Heart Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  
Rash
  
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Bladder Infection
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Folic Acid Deficiency
Hypercalcemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Wheezing
  
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Ahed Mansoura, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952463895
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University|Southern Ill U
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Marshfield Clin/St Joseph Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Damascus Univ
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahed Mansoura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansoura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mansoura has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mansoura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mansoura works at Harbin Clinic, LLC in Rome, GA. View the full address on Dr. Mansoura’s profile.

    Dr. Mansoura has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Obesity and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mansoura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansoura. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansoura.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansoura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansoura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

