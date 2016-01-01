Dr. Ahmad Abdelwahed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdelwahed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Abdelwahed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Abdelwahed, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital.
Dr. Abdelwahed works at
Locations
Toledo Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists Inc.2109 Hughes Dr Ste 760, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-7555
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital
- ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
- ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- Paramount
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ahmad Abdelwahed, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1194981365
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdelwahed accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdelwahed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdelwahed speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdelwahed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelwahed.
