Dr. Ahmad Abrishamchian, MD
Dr. Ahmad Abrishamchian, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Abrishamchian's Office Locations
Three Rivers Cardiac Institute400 Holiday Dr Ste 101, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 Directions (412) 444-0098
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1518028596
Education & Certifications
- Univ MD
- Albany Med Coll|New York Hospital Medical Center Of Queens|Ohio State University Hospital
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
