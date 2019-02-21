See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Joliet, IL
Dr. Ahmad Kasem Agha, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.8 (16)
Map Pin Small Joliet, IL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ahmad Kasem Agha, MD

Dr. Ahmad Kasem Agha, MD is a Pulmonologist in Joliet, IL. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.

Dr. Kasem Agha works at Agha Medical Inc. in Joliet, IL with other offices in Palos Heights, IL and Morris, IL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kasem Agha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Agha Medical Inc.
    1600 Plainfield Rd, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 729-0111
  2. 2
    Special Home Health Care LLC
    13303 S Ridgeland Ave Unit C, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 385-6000
  3. 3
    Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers
    150 W High St, Morris, IL 60450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 942-2932
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
  • OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
  • Palos Community Hospital
  • Silver Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 21, 2019
    We thank God every day for finding us Dr. Agha. He is a wonderful physician, kind, caring, and concerned. We would not have the life we do today without his care. We have been seeing him for six years now and have been grateful since the first meeting in the hospital. I have 100% confidence in Dr. Agha and I trust him completely. I have and will continue to recommend Dr. Agha always.
    George Z in Orland Park, IL — Feb 21, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Ahmad Kasem Agha, MD
    About Dr. Ahmad Kasem Agha, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English, Arabic
    • 1376592717
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmad Kasem Agha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasem Agha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kasem Agha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kasem Agha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kasem Agha has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasem Agha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasem Agha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasem Agha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasem Agha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasem Agha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

