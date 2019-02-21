Overview of Dr. Ahmad Kasem Agha, MD

Dr. Ahmad Kasem Agha, MD is a Pulmonologist in Joliet, IL. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers, OSF Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, Palos Community Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Kasem Agha works at Agha Medical Inc. in Joliet, IL with other offices in Palos Heights, IL and Morris, IL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.