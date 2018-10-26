Dr. Al Hamda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad Al Hamda, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Al Hamda, MD
Dr. Ahmad Al Hamda, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Dr. Al Hamda's Office Locations
Tristate Neurology Pllc5100 Sanderlin Ave Ste 2100, Memphis, TN 38117 Directions (901) 820-0141
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
he need to put a pic of him up and me and my mom love him he so good to us
About Dr. Ahmad Al Hamda, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1851357586
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al Hamda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al Hamda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al Hamda has seen patients for Migraine, Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al Hamda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al Hamda speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Al Hamda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al Hamda.
