Dr. Ahmad Al-Jerdi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Jerdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Al-Jerdi, DO
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Al-Jerdi, DO
Dr. Ahmad Al-Jerdi, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Trenton, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Al-Jerdi works at
Dr. Al-Jerdi's Office Locations
-
1
Riverside Ob. Gyn. P C.2275 W JEFFERSON AVE, Trenton, MI 48183 Directions (734) 675-7210
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Jerdi?
I have been going to Dr. Al-Jerdi for almost 15 years. Great relationship and I trust him. He has taken his time to explain everything he is doing and about to happen. He has preformed surgery on me and all turned out fine. I'm due for another surgery soon and I feel I couldn't be in more capable hands.
About Dr. Ahmad Al-Jerdi, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1023067063
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Jerdi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Jerdi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Jerdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Jerdi works at
Dr. Al-Jerdi has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Al-Jerdi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Al-Jerdi speaks Arabic.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Jerdi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Jerdi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Jerdi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Al-Jerdi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.