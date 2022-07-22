Overview of Dr. Ahmad Al-Jerdi, DO

Dr. Ahmad Al-Jerdi, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Trenton, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Al-Jerdi works at Riverside OB/GYN in Trenton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.