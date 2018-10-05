Overview of Dr. Ahmad Al-Khatib, MD

Dr. Ahmad Al-Khatib, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas and Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.



Dr. Al-Khatib works at Benton Neurocare in Bentonville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.