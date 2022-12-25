Dr. Ahmad Alazzeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alazzeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Alazzeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Alazzeh, MD
Dr. Ahmad Alazzeh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Whitesburg Arh Hospital.
Dr. Alazzeh works at
Dr. Alazzeh's Office Locations
Pacific Pulmonary Medical Group4234 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 230, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (951) 590-4862Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Whitesburg Arh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit went very well. Staff and doctor were very nice. Doctor recommended a new medication for my asthma and seems to be working very well.
About Dr. Ahmad Alazzeh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1194037945
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alazzeh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alazzeh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alazzeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alazzeh speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Alazzeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alazzeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alazzeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alazzeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.