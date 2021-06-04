Dr. Ahmad Alwan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alwan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Alwan, DO
Dr. Ahmad Alwan, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Chenango Memorial Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Affiliates in Psychology PC200 Front St Ste C, Vestal, NY 13850 Directions (607) 239-5694
- 2 52 Harrison St Fl 2, Johnson City, NY 13790 Directions (607) 729-1521
United Health Services (uhs)33-57 Harrison St, Johnson City, NY 13790 Directions (607) 763-6183
- Chenango Memorial Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Very positive experience. I brought my husband in for memory problems. Dr. Alwan was very thorough and thoughtful. He diagnosed him with dementia and outlined the plan of care for us. I'm glad we saw him. This is a very scary disease and I was dreading coming to see a neurologist about it but the doctor really alleviated our concerns and made it a very pleasant experience.
About Dr. Ahmad Alwan, DO
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Dr. Alwan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alwan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alwan has seen patients for Tremor, Vertigo and Dystonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alwan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Alwan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alwan.
