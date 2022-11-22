Dr. Ahmad Amir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Amir, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Amir, MD
Dr. Ahmad Amir, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Amir's Office Locations
Santa Maria Office816 E Enos Dr Ste A, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 346-1717
San Luis Obispo Office3855 Broad St Ste B, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 545-8100
Lompoc Office1111 E Ocean Ave Ste 7, Lompoc, CA 93436 Directions (805) 735-3468
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Amir listens to my concerns and answers any questions that I have. He’s very professional and caring.
About Dr. Ahmad Amir, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amir has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amir has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Eye Infections and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amir speaks Arabic and Persian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Amir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amir.
