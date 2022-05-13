Overview of Dr. Ahmad Aref, MD

Dr. Ahmad Aref, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with University Of Illinois Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.