Dr. Ahmad Aslam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Aslam, MD
Dr. Ahmad Aslam, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from Allama Igbal Medical College|Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Aslam works at
Dr. Aslam's Office Locations
Northwest Houston Heart Center308 Holderrieth Blvd Ste 208, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 317-4410
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Pleasant, caring and efficient Doctor and office staff. Advanced testing equipment and trained staff.
About Dr. Ahmad Aslam, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1053311050
Education & Certifications
- Tulane School of Medicine|Tulane University Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT URBANA-CHAMPAIGN
- U Ill Coll Med|University Ill College Med
- Allama Igbal Medical College|Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aslam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aslam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aslam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Aslam works at
Dr. Aslam has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aslam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Aslam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aslam.
