Dr. Ahmad Aslam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Aslam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 777 Coney Island Ave Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Directions (718) 513-1782
-
2
Newyork-presbyterianbrooklyn Methodist506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 513-1782MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 3 139 Centre St Ste 801, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 334-3507
-
4
Ahmad K Aslam/Ahmed F Aslam MDs945 Coney Island Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 513-1782
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ahmad Aslam, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1669574976
Education & Certifications
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
