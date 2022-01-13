Dr. Ahmad Ata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Ata, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ahmad Ata, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Frisco, TX. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Ata works at
NeuroCare of Texas5757 Warren Pkwy Ste 110, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-0808
Neuro Care of Texas5550 Warren Pkwy Ste 220, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-0808
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Fully impressed with the office, staff and physician. And they spent quality time with each patient, explained the diagnosis and the treatment plan thoroughly. As a registered nurse, I see quality this clinic. Patient centered and focused! Great clinic!
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1972525939
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- United Hospital
Dr. Ata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ata works at
Dr. Ata has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Cerebrovascular Disease and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ata speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Ata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.