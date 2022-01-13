Overview

Dr. Ahmad Ata, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Frisco, TX. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA



Dr. Ata works at Lewis Pain & Physical Medicine in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Cerebrovascular Disease and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.