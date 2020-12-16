Overview

Dr. Ahmad Attar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from C.U. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital, The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Attar works at Centers for Foot & Ankle Care in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.