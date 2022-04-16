Dr. Ahmad Bader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Bader, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Bader, MD
Dr. Ahmad Bader, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine, Alquds University and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Bader's Office Locations
Unity Point Clinic Neurosurgery1026 A Ave NE Ste 5000, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 Directions (319) 369-7085
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a disc removed in my neck. The process from the initial appointment until the final visit weeks after surgery was outstanding. His team is excellent. Each person knows their role and responsibilities. Questions were answered quickly. Highly recommend this surgeon and his team.
About Dr. Ahmad Bader, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1487037784
Education & Certifications
- University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine
- Faculty Of Medicine, Alquds University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bader has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bader has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Traumatic Brain Injury and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.