Dr. Ahmad Bader, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ahmad Bader, MD

Dr. Ahmad Bader, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine, Alquds University and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Bader works at Unity Point Clinic Neurosurgery in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Traumatic Brain Injury and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Bader's Office Locations

    Unity Point Clinic Neurosurgery
    1026 A Ave NE Ste 5000, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402 (319) 369-7085

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional Medical Center
  • UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center
  • UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 16, 2022
    I had a disc removed in my neck. The process from the initial appointment until the final visit weeks after surgery was outstanding. His team is excellent. Each person knows their role and responsibilities. Questions were answered quickly. Highly recommend this surgeon and his team.
    — Apr 16, 2022
    About Dr. Ahmad Bader, MD

    Neurosurgery
    18 years of experience
    English
    1487037784
    Education & Certifications

    University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine
    Faculty Of Medicine, Alquds University
    Neurosurgery
