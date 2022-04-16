Overview of Dr. Ahmad Bader, MD

Dr. Ahmad Bader, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Faculty Of Medicine, Alquds University and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Jones Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Bader works at Unity Point Clinic Neurosurgery in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Traumatic Brain Injury and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.