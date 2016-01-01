Dr. Ahmad Bali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Bali, MD
Dr. Ahmad Bali, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MACQUEEN GIBBS WILLIS SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Pm. & R. Assoc. Inc.400 Court St Ste 203, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 346-2254
Charleston Area Medical Center Inc501 Morris St, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 346-2254
Wvu Physicians of Charleston3200 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-5432
- CAMC General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- MACQUEEN GIBBS WILLIS SCHOOL OF NURSING
Dr. Bali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bali has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Duodenal Polypectomy and Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bali speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bali, there are benefits to both methods.