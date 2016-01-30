See All Pediatric Urologists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Ahmad Bani-Hani, MD

Pediatric Urology
20 years of experience

Dr. Ahmad Bani-Hani, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Bani-Hani works at Dept of Pediatric Urology in Wilmington, DE with other offices in Lancaster, PA.

Dr. Bani-Hani's Office Locations

    Dept of Pediatric Urology
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 651-4200
    Figueroa, Bani-Hani, Hagerty
    2128 Embassy Dr Ste A, Lancaster, PA 17603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 416-4441

Hospital Affiliations
  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Balanoposthitis
Circumcision
Neurogenic Bladder
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Jan 30, 2016
    Timely appointment, talked to my teenaged son, rather than at him or to me. He explained the condition, his concerns, and treatment options very clearly and in a way that my son could fully understand. I also found him to have a good sense of humor, which helped reduce my sons stress level.
    Ellen — Jan 30, 2016
    About Dr. Ahmad Bani-Hani, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1992778336
    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    • JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ahmad Bani-Hani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bani-Hani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bani-Hani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bani-Hani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bani-Hani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bani-Hani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bani-Hani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bani-Hani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

