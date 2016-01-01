Dr. Ahmad Banna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Banna, MD
Overview
Dr. Ahmad Banna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Painesville, OH. They completed their fellowship with U Tenn Hosps
Dr. Banna works at
Locations
Lake Heart Center, LLC124 Liberty St Ste B, Painesville, OH 44077 Directions (440) 352-4956
Ahmad Banna LLC35717 Euclid Ave, Willoughby, OH 44094 Directions (440) 942-4890
Hospital Affiliations
- TriPoint Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ahmad Banna, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn Hosps
- Conemaugh Valley Meml Hosp
- Hamot Med Ctr
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banna has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Banna speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Banna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banna.
