Dr. Ahmad Bhatti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Bhatti, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Bhatti, MD
Dr. Ahmad Bhatti, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.
Dr. Bhatti works at
Dr. Bhatti's Office Locations
-
1
North Shore Vascular Surgery PC620 Belle Terre Rd Ste 2, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 524-5960Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatti?
Everything with my procedure went smooth. I felt very comfortable in the office. I had no problems and I can thank Dr Bhatti and his staff for that. I am an easy going guy and this was an easy going procedure.
About Dr. Ahmad Bhatti, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1598783953
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatti has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatti accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatti works at
Dr. Bhatti has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.