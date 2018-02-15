Dr. Ahmad Ghabsha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghabsha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Ghabsha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Ghabsha, MD
Dr. Ahmad Ghabsha, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Mclaren Central Michigan and Mclaren Lapeer Region.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghabsha's Office Locations
- 1 950 W Avon Rd Ste 2, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (810) 667-3111
Mclaren Lapeer Region1375 N Main St, Lapeer, MI 48446 Directions (810) 667-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Central Michigan University1201 South Dr Ste 341, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858 Directions (989) 953-4169
Metro Digestive Disease Group PC75 Barclay Cir Ste 205, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 651-6430
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Mclaren Central Michigan
- Mclaren Lapeer Region
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ghabsha is a very well rounded doctor who listens to you, explains everything to you with any questions you may have. I met Dr. Ghabsha while I was in the hospital when I had multiple PE in both of my lungs, He has a great bed side manners and is very caring doctor. He made sure I understood why I was in the hospital for the reasons when I had the PE. I decided to follow up with him after leaving the hospital to continue my plan of treatment and I am very happy. His office is very pleasant.
About Dr. Ahmad Ghabsha, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English, Arabic
- 1598716680
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
