Dr. Ahmad Hajj, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Coast Plaza Hospital, Community Hospital Of Huntington Park, Garden Grove Hospital and Medical Center, Huntington Beach Hospital, La Palma Intercommunity Hospital and Orange County Global Medical Center.



Dr. Hajj works at Ahmad Hajj MD Inc. in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.