Overview

Dr. Ahmad Hajj, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.



Dr. Hajj works at AHMAD HAJJ MD in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.