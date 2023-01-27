Dr. Ahmad Hakimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Hakimi, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Hakimi, MD
Dr. Ahmad Hakimi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Porterville, CA. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sierra View Medical Center.
Dr. Hakimi's Office Locations
Ahmad N Hakimi MD557 W Morton Ave Unit B, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 781-9922
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra View Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hamini was really involved with my recovery. He took time to listen, which seems to be a missing part of healtcare these days.
About Dr. Ahmad Hakimi, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1639363260
Education & Certifications
- Harbor / UCLA
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Dr. Hakimi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hakimi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hakimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hakimi has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hakimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakimi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakimi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hakimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hakimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.