Dr. Ahmad Hammad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ahmad Hammad, MD
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Hammad, MD
Dr. Ahmad Hammad, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, CTCA Atlanta, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Smyth County Community Hospital.
Dr. Hammad works at
Dr. Hammad's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 830-2822Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Pulmonary Lab Johnston Memorial Hosp16000 Johnston Memorial Dr, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (276) 258-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- CTCA Atlanta
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
- Smyth County Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hammad?
One of the very best doctors I have ever seen . He and his staff are very kind and seem genuinely concerned about the patients . He takes time to explain everything and responds to any questions . I would highly recommend Dr. Hammad .
About Dr. Ahmad Hammad, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1104924232
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammad works at
Dr. Hammad has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hammad speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.