Dr. Ahmad Ibrahimbacha, MD

Sleep Medicine
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Cleveland, TN
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ahmad Ibrahimbacha, MD

Dr. Ahmad Ibrahimbacha, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rhea Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.

Dr. Ibrahimbacha works at Blue Ridge Pulmonary Medicine PC in Cleveland, TN with other offices in Dayton, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ibrahimbacha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Blue Ridge Pulmonary Medicine PC
    110 Dunhill Pl NW, Cleveland, TN 37311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 614-4000
  2. 2
    301 White Oak Rd Ste 10, Dayton, TN 37321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 775-1121
  3. 3
    Rhea Medical Center
    9400 Rhea County Hwy, Dayton, TN 37321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 755-1121
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rhea Medical Center
  • Tennova Healthcare-cleveland

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 30, 2019
    Always on time, very caring.
    — Apr 30, 2019
    About Dr. Ahmad Ibrahimbacha, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043266752
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ibrahimbacha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ibrahimbacha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahimbacha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahimbacha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahimbacha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahimbacha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

