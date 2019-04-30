Dr. Ibrahimbacha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad Ibrahimbacha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ahmad Ibrahimbacha, MD
Dr. Ahmad Ibrahimbacha, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rhea Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. Ibrahimbacha's Office Locations
1
Blue Ridge Pulmonary Medicine PC110 Dunhill Pl NW, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 614-4000
- 2 301 White Oak Rd Ste 10, Dayton, TN 37321 Directions (423) 775-1121
3
Rhea Medical Center9400 Rhea County Hwy, Dayton, TN 37321 Directions (423) 755-1121Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhea Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always on time, very caring.
About Dr. Ahmad Ibrahimbacha, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1043266752
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibrahimbacha accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahimbacha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahimbacha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahimbacha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahimbacha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahimbacha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.