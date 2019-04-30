Overview of Dr. Ahmad Ibrahimbacha, MD

Dr. Ahmad Ibrahimbacha, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rhea Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.



Dr. Ibrahimbacha works at Blue Ridge Pulmonary Medicine PC in Cleveland, TN with other offices in Dayton, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.